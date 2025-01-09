Leah Marie Masson appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood in court and admitted driving under the influence of the class B drug.
The 20-year-old will be sentenced on February 18, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Masson was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a BMW at Marine Drive in Port Soderick, on July 9 at 12.25am, with a male.
A member of the public then contacted police at around 1am, reporting the car abandoned in his driveway.
Officers arrived and found the engine still warm, and low beam lights on.
No-one was with the car, but a smell of cannabis was said to be coming from it.
Police searched the area and found Masson walking on the railway line in Port Soderick.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and she was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced a reading of 17.5 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
When interviewed, the defendant, who lives at Stanley Mount in Peel, answered ‘no comment’ to questions, but handed in a prepared statement.
In it, she said that cannabis found was not hers and money found was not criminal property.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that the offence had been committed while his client was on bail for similar offences in the UK, but she had not been convicted of those at that time.
Mr Wood said that Masson had since been prescribed medicinal cannabis, seven days after the offence.
The advocate asked the court to deal with sentencing immediately, however Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she would require a probation report.
Ms Braidwood said: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen a reading that high for cannabis.’
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at her home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.