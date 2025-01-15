A woman has been fined £500 after she left a taxi without paying and committed two drink-related offences.
Forty-year-old Jennifer Anne Cowie appeared before magistrates on Tuesday, January 14, and was also given a six months licensing ban.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Cowie was first arrested on August 24.
She had been seen walking around Lheannag Park in Douglas, where she lives, kicking neighbours doors and shouting abusive language.
Cowie was described as stumbling around, nearly falling over.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were called and she had to be taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment, before later being charged with being found drunk in public.
Cowie was said to have left the scene when officers arrived, but was found slouched over a wheelie bin in Kensington Road.
She was described as slurring her words and smelling of alcohol.
A taxi driver reported that he had picked up Cowie in Anagh Coar at 7.51pm and taken her to Demesne Road.
He said she had asked: ‘Will this be more than £20?’
He told her no, and she replied: ‘Good, cos my brother is paying for it.’
They stopped at the Rosemount pub and the driver said that Cowie had seemed very drunk, and had gone inside.
He said he waited for five minutes then went in to look for her, but she was nowhere to be seen.
When interviewed, Cowie told police she had been sober and claimed she hadn’t got a taxi.
She admitted she had been at Demesne Road, but added: ‘I just don’t remember doing it.’
However, in court, she pleaded guilty to being drunk and incapable and obtaining services without payment.
Ms Alexander asked the court to consider a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘Obviously alcohol is a problem for Ms Cowie.
‘She advises me the taxi incident was due to her being heavily intoxicated and says she would welcome a licensing ban.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas, and asked for all matters to be dealt with by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that Cowie said she had since paid the £12.50 that was owed for the taxi.
Magistrates fined the defendant £150 for being drunk in public, £100 for obtaining services without payment, and £250 for being drunk and incapable.
She will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
The licensing ban will prohibit her from entering licensed premises, as well as purchasing or being supplied with alcohol, and will run for six months.