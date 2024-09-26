Paul Henry Campbell admitted two counts of abusing his ex-partner and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
We previously reported that Campbell’s ex-partner went to police headquarters on April 15 and reported domestic abuse allegations.
She said that she had been in a relationship with him for nine years, but he had become more violent and aggressive since his release from prison.
She said that, on March 11, 2023, the couple argued at home and that Campbell had accused her of talking about his father.
He was said to have grabbed her and pushed her back into a chair, shouting in her face.
The woman said that she felt scared of Campbell after he released her.
The incident was filmed by the woman’s daughter.
On March 31 this year, during an argument, Campbell was said to have thrown tea in the woman’s direction, though not at her, with it spraying over the walls and ceiling, as he used foul language while shouting at her.
She said that his behaviour left her on edge in the house as she said he blamed her for everything.
When interviewed by police, Campbell, who lives at Springfield Avenue, claimed that the woman constantly accused him of having affairs, didn’t allow him to have female friends, and said that he felt ‘mentally raped by her’.
Of the March 11 offence, he didn’t deny it, but said that she had ‘kicked him’ in the genitals, and had instigated the argument.
Of the second offence, Campbell said they were ‘both as bad as each other’, but accepted he was sometimes the aggressor.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge applied for a restraining order, but this was opposed by the defence.
Campbell’s advocate, Deborah Myerscough entered a basis of plea for her client.
In it, the defendant said that he admitted grabbing the woman and pinning her to a chair, but that he had not grabbed her by the throat.
Of the second incident, he said that the mug had not left his hand and the tea had not been thrown at the woman.
Ms Myerscough said that Campbell had gone through a number of difficult years and served a custodial sentence in the past, but aside from the current offences, had been turning his life around.
The advocate said that going to prison would result in her client losing his job, and asked the court to consider a period of supervision, so he could work with probation to address domestic type issues.
She said that there was no necessity for a restraining order as there had now been a significant period without contact between the former couple.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that she had taken into account that there had been no suggestion of continuous behaviour, that the offences were separated by a year, and that no injuries had been sustained, but added that they would have been very frightening for the woman.
A restraining order was not imposed and Campbell will pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £50 per month.