A woman who didn’t attend court has been fined £1,300 for having no car insurance or a valid licence.
Twenty-six-year-old Keeley Anne Shannon was due to appear before magistrates recently.
A warrant backed with bail has previously been issued, advising her of the court date, so the case was found proved in her absence.
The court heard that police stopped Shannon in Ballasalla on September 4, while she was driving a Nissan Qashqai.
Checks showed it was registered to a man and she held no valid licence or insurance.
Magistrates also issued eight penalty points and ordered prosecution costs of £50.