After a seven-week refurbishment, Okell’s Inn’s The Whitestone in Ballasalla has reopened its doors, and the revamped venue is already making waves in the island’s food scene.
The pub, the first of Okell’s sites to be refreshed as part of their ‘Heritage Collection’, boasts a stylish new look, a refreshed bar area, and an exciting new menu that has already earned plaudits as part of this year’s Manx Menu initiative.
The Manx Menu, organised by government agency’s Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, celebrates locally sourced produce and recognises dishes that showcase the island’s culinary talent.
The Whitestone’s contribution to the scheme comes from the expertise of Lee McMullen, head of food for Okell’s Inns, who has spent the past year developing dishes that truly champion Manx ingredients.
Speaking about the initiative, Lee said: ‘It’s obviously a great thing to win, but exposure is key.
‘People need to see that what we’re doing is for the community and the right thing to do. It’s about sustainability, provenance, and making sure our food comes from local fishermen, growers, farmers, and producers. That’s how you give back to the community.’
The winning dish, a ‘trio of lamb’, demonstrates Lee’s commitment to using the whole animal.
Featuring slow-roasted shoulder and leg cuts, each component is carefully prepared to highlight the flavour of locally sourced lamb, accompanied by seasonal Manx vegetables and a rich mint gravy.
‘For that animal to nearly be going extinct when it tastes so good, it’s ludicrous. It’s a criminal not to use it,’ Lee explained.
‘We want to showcase it in its entirety, from shepherd’s pie to lamb kofta, using off-cuts and slow cooking to make each dish something special.’
The Whitestone refurbishment has been designed to match the elevated food offering with an equally inviting space.
General manager Geoff Troughton, who has returned to the venue for a second stint, explained: ‘We’ve created distinct zones for drinking, dining, and socialising. There’s a bar area for pool, darts, football, and a bit of banter; a cosy snug with a log burner; and the dining area now feels more like a destination pub.’
The focus on Manx produce extends beyond meat.
Lee revealed that the menu will also feature locally sourced eggs, wild garlic, and Okell’s Pure Perfection beers and bitters, all incorporated into the dishes to maximise flavour.
‘The quality is amazing. The landscape here is very similar to Ireland and northern England, so the herbs, vegetables, and wild salads are fantastic.
‘We’re starting to grow strong relationships with local producers, and you see it coming through on the plate.’
The Whitestone’s reopening marks a bold step for Okell’s Inns in combining heritage, local ingredients, and modern pub dining.
With the Manx Menu accolade now in its trophy cabinet, the venue is well-positioned to become a destination for both locals and visitors seeking a taste of authentic Manx fare.
The Whitestone is open now, and guests can experience the refreshed venue and taste the award-winning Manx Menu dishes for themselves.