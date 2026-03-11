A Norfolk electrician who drove the morning after taking cocaine must pay a fine of £1,300 or face up to 70 days in jail.
Thirty-five-year-old Billy Searby had just finished working on a project in the island and was out celebrating with workmates.
A drug test showed he was more than double the limit for cocaine, and more than six times the limit for its metabolite benzoylecgonine.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also banned him from the roads for five years.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Searby was driving a Ford Transit van at the Sea Terminal on October 30, at 7.15am, intending to leave.
However, he was spoken to by police and port security officers, who described him as ‘twitchy’ and ‘excitable’.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and Searby was arrested.
Blood was taken at police headquarters, which later produced readings of 22 for cocaine, which has a limit of 10, and 319 for benzoylecgonine, above the 50 limit.
Searby, who lives at Laburnum Crescent, Toftwood, Dereham, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of drugs.
Defence advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams said that his client was the director of his own electrical company and a highly thought of electrician.
The advocate said that Searby had been sub-contracted to work on a major construction project in Douglas.
‘The night before, the construction project was completed and the boys decided to have a night out,’ said Mr Vaughan-Williams.
‘He only has a dim recollection of the night.’
The advocate said that Searby had wanted to schedule a later sailing, but they had been cancelled.
The Deputy High Bailiff also ordered prosecution costs of £50 and told Searby: ‘The levels are high, in particular the benzoylecgonine.
‘You must have taken a substantial quantity of cocaine.’