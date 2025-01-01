A 23-year-old Douglas woman has been given a 12 month conditional discharge for cannabis possession after handing herself in to police.
Natalya Byron appeared at Douglas Courthouse and admitted possessing one gram of the class B drug.
The court heard that the defendant had been at an address with two other people, who had previously been before the court, on September 7.
A search warrant had been executed and a number of exhibits were seized.
On September 10, Byron went to police headquarters and told officers some of the cannabis found had belonged to her.
She said she had been under no pressure, but had felt others were in trouble because of her actions.
The defendant was said to have a previous caution for a similar incident.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that he had spoken to the prosecution, to see if an out of court option to deal with the offence might have been possible, but due to strict protocols this could not be offered.
The advocate said that this had been a unique case, in that his client had confessed to having a gram of the drug, and brought herself before the court.
Magistrates also ordered Byron, who lives at Alder Road, to pay £50 prosecution costs, at a rate of £15 per week.