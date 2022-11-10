Woman is jailed for nine months after assaulting police officers
A 20-year-old woman has been jailed for punching a woman and kicking two police officers.
Rosemary Ellen Burgess went to the woman’s home and punched her in the face.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes jailed Burgess for nine months in total after she admitted the offences.
We previously reported that police received a 999 call from a woman on September 15 at 8.35pm.
She said that Burgess had come to her home at Hutchinson Square in Douglas and punched her on the nose.
Officers arranged to meet the victim who said that she was going to another address on Broadway.
They then located Burgess, who lives at Old Laxey Hill in Laxey, in the grounds of Hutchinson Square.
She tried to run off but was apprehended and subsequently arrested.
As officers tried to place her in handcuffs she refused to remove a JD Sports bag from her shoulder or relax her arms.
Burgess continued to struggle and was put on the ground and cuffed. However, she then kicked out at police, striking one officer on the shin.
She was taken to police headquarters but once there, managed to get one of her hands out of the handcuffs.
As police tried to put them back on, Burgess kicked out again, this time hitting an officer on the upper leg.
She continued kicking out and was eventually put in leg restraints.
Burgess claimed that she had been assaulted by the woman on a previous occasion and her act was retaliation.
During a police interview she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, she pleaded guilty to common assault as well as two counts of police assault.
The court heard that Burgess has previous similar convictions.
In November 2021 she was jailed for 12 months, which was then reduced to eight months on appeal, for 11 offences, including assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that it was accepted that Burgess was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the offences.
Mr Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for some sort of supervision rather than immediate custody.
The advocate said: ‘There are glimmers of maturity. Ms Burgess has regularly been described as having a childish attitude. She has been engaging with mental health services. She has stable accommodation and has been disassociating herself from negative peers.
‘Immediate custody would put this in peril.’
The probation report assessed Burgess as a very high risk of reoffending.
Mr Rodgers said: ‘The only way to lessen the high risk is with intervention.
‘The planned work detailed in the probation report can more likely take place in a time effective manner in the community.’
The advocate went on to say that Burgess had ADHD and had not taken her medication on the day of the offences.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced Burgess to two months custody for the common assault, three months for the first police assault, and four months for the second police assault, all to run consecutively.