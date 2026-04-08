A 41-year-old who attacked a woman, punching her to the ground, has been handed a suspended sentence.
However, she told magistrates she was refusing to pay compensation and would serve the 38 days in prison in default instead.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the victim was walking home with a friend on May 31, at 11pm.
She saw Cowell and a male on Orchard Road.
Cowell approached her saying: ‘You’re a f****** horrible b****,’ and started punching the woman in the face.
She fell to the ground and Cowell was dragged off her.
However, she broke free and punched the woman again.
A friend collected the victim, who was said to have suffered bruising and cuts.
During an interview she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb referred to a probation report and said the defendant had been in a state of crisis at the time of the offence.
Ms Lobb said Cowell had given up her job to care for her mother, who had then passed away.
‘Evidently she’s not come to terms with her unresolved grief,’ said the advocate.
‘It was a turbulent time.’
Ms Lobb said Cowell had gone through a period of homelessness and was currently living in a hotel, awaiting an offer of accommodation from Housing Matters.
Magistrates sentenced her to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, with a two-year supervision order.
On being told she must pay compensation, Cowell told magistrates: ‘I’m not paying her compensation. It’s not getting paid Sir,’ which then resulted in her being taken into custody.
She must also pay £125 prosecution costs, which she agreed to pay.