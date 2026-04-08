A drink-driver who was nearly triple the limit has been fined £1,700 and banned for three years.
Fifty-six-year-old Odino Schiesaro was seen drinking from a bottle of wine in his car.
He claimed he’d only had two glasses and a sip, but Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told him: ‘For you to have been 100 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, you must have drunk a great deal more than that.’
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that a member of the public reported seeing Schiesaro drinking from a bottle of wine, while sitting in his car on March 28, at 4.39pm.
Police found him on Station Road in Port St Mary, in a Nissan Micra, and he told officers he had drunk two glasses of wine with his lunch, between 1pm and 2pm, then had a sip of wine in his car.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test, which resulted in him being arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced a reading of 100, above the legal limit of 35.
During an interview, Schiesaro, who lives at Albany Street in Douglas, admitted the offence, but said he was surprised by the reading.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had no previous convictions, and asked for credit to be given for his admissions to the police.
The advocate said that Schiesaro had been suffering from anxiety and depression, which had clouded his judgement, as well as physical health issues having been hit by a car two years ago.
The Deputy High Bailiff also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink driving rehabilitation course.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £50 per month.