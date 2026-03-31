A domestic abuser has been jailed for seven months after breaching a restraining order.
Steven Adam England admitted two counts of the offence, as well as assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 18 weeks’ custody for the domestic abuse breaches, and 10 weeks for the other two offences, to run consecutively.
He was also issued with a new 12 month restraining order.
He was in the Triage room when a female nurse entered.
England was said to have questioned where she was from and been swearing.
He was told he may need an X-ray, but continued to swear and act aggressively, swinging open the Triage room door and walking into the waiting area.
Police arrived and during his arrest he struck an officer on the shoulder and adopted a boxing stance.
England then struck an officer on the torso and was restrained.
During an interview at police headquarters, the defendant was said to have been apologetic, saying he wanted the names of the nurses and police officers, so he could apologise to them, but was adamant that he hadn’t assaulted anyone.
On February 19, England was issued with a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice, prohibiting contact with a woman.
Despite that, the next day, police called at his address at 7.30pm and found him not there, putting him in breach of a curfew.
He was located at Looky’s Lounge Bar at the Palace Hotel, with the female also there.
England said she’d arrived and there hadn't been any prior arrangement to meet.
In September 2024, England was jailed for eight weeks after breaching a restraining order relating to another woman.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client was entirely realistic about the sentencing options and was not opposing a restraining order.
Mr Glover said that England had spent four and a half weeks in custody on remand.
The advocate said that it was accepted that the probation report did not make for pleasant reading, regarding the defendant’s attitude, and also detailed significant alcohol abuse.
Mr Glover said that England had been free from alcohol while on remand, adding: ‘It has literally been a sobering experience for him.
‘He has had time to reflect on matters, and intends to use his time in custody, putting foundations in place to remain alcohol-free, or to manage his alcohol intake.’
The advocate said that the victim in the case was pregnant and England wanted to be part of his child’s life.
‘He appreciates he does have to change and prove himself as a good father,’ said Mr Glover.
A probation report assessed England as a high risk of serious harm to intimate partners.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘These were blatant and flagrant breaches, demonstrating you have no regard whatsoever for orders from the court.’