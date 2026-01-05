A 20-year-old motorist has been put on probation for a year after a road rage incident in St John’s.
He then followed him, got out of his vehicle, and shouted abuse at him.
Cowin, of Anagh Coar Road, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood admitting provoking behaviour, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Cowin was driving a white Audi A3 at Glen Mooar Road, on August 6 at 6pm.
The complainant was driving a Mitsubishi L200 in front of Cowin.
Cowin and his passenger were said to be following the Mitsubishi, and shouting ‘pull over’.
He stopped and Cowin was then said to have got out of his car and ran towards the Mitsubishi, shouting: ‘Pull over, you sh*******. Get out of the car you sh*******.’
The other motorist drove off and Cowin was later arrested.
The complainant said that he knew Cowin, but didn’t know why he was being targeted.
He said that some people had made allegations against him, and that Cowin also knew those people.
In January 2024, Cowin was handed a suspended sentence for causing grievous bodily harm, after he punched a man outside 1886 Bar, resulting in the victim fracturing his skull.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said there had been an allegation of the ramming of vehicles, and that Cowin and his passenger claimed that the complainant had tried to reverse into their car.
Ms Shimmin said it had been a coincidence that they had ended up in the same place, and it had been a fairly minor incident.
A probation report said Cowin would benefit from further supervision.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered £125 prosecution costs.