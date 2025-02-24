A driver who was over eight times the legal limit for cannabis has been handed a three-year ban and a two year probation order.
Leah Marie Masson. 21. was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her disqualification.
We previously reported that Masson was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a BMW at Marine Drive in Port Soderick, on July 9 at 12.25am, with a male.
A civilian then contacted police at around 1am, reporting the car abandoned in his driveway.
No-one was with the car, but a smell of cannabis was said to be coming from it.
Police searched the area and found Masson, who lives at Stanley Mount in Peel, walking on the railway line in Port Soderick.
She was subsequently arrested and after being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced a reading of 17.5 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
During a previous court appearance Masson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of the drug
Defence advocate Victoria Watterson said that her client wanted to express her remorse for the offence and that it had been a wake-up call.
The advocate said that Masson had been going through a troubled few months at the time, but had been prescribed medicinal cannabis after the incident, though had now ceased taking it.
Ms Watterson said that her client was moving to the UK to start a barber course.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You put yourself, your passenger, and members of the public at risk.
‘This was a serious offence and I had given consideration to a period of custody.’
Masson was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.