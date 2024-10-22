A Ramsey woman has been given an order to keep her dog under control after the Boston Terrier bit someone.
Anita Catherine Williams appeared in court on Tuesday, October 15, facing the matter, which is a complaint rather than a criminal offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Ms Williams was walking her dog, called Mr Blobby, on April 24, at Market Place East in Ramsey.
Mr Blobby ran towards the complainant and bit them on the calf, causing a small puncture wound, which resulted in treatment at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
Ms Williams, who is 61 and lives at Mona Street, was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
He said that the dog had been on an extendable lead, but Ms Williams said that she had been bending down to pick up Mr Blobby’s excrement, and the locking mechanism on his lead had failed as he ran off.
Mr Reynolds said that the animal was a six-year-old rescue dog, who was deaf and had sight issues, so this caused the dog anxiety.
The advocate said that Ms Williams had since put safeguards in place, with Mr Blobby no longer being on an extendable lead, and now wearing a mouthguard.
Mr Reynolds said that his client ran a non-profit organisation to help animals in distress, working with the MSPCA and police, which involved fostering dogs and finding homes for them.
‘She continues to give a service the island needs and has done so for many years, helping dogs on the island,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that the matter was not a criminal offence, but any breach of the control order would be.