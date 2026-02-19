The Central Registry has revealed the most popular baby names in the Isle of Man for 2025.
A total of 566 babies were born in the island throughout the year, with Alba and Maeve/Meave sharing the top spot for girls and Noa/Noah leading for boys.
Noah was closely followed by Freddie, while other well‑liked choices for boys included Alfie, Arthur, Ellis, George, and Oscar.
For girls, Alba emerged as a new favourite, matching the number of registrations for Maeve/Meave. Other popular choices for girls included Aoife, Daisy, Emma and Isla.
The total of 566 newborns throughout 2025 represented a slight decrease of eight compared with the previous year.
As in 2024, baby boys once again slightly outnumbered girls, with 288 boys and 278 girls registered.
The most popular name amongst boys in 2024 was Oliver, which was registered six times and was also popular the year before. Other popular boys names in 2024 included Archie, Theo/Theodore and the now popular Noah.
For girls in 2024, Lili proved the most popular name for girls with the variations of Lili/Lilee/Lillie/Lillee being registered six times. Arabella/Arabelle, Delilah, Florence and Harper were also popular that year.
All babies born on the Isle of Man must be registered within 42 days of birth.
Registrations can be completed at the Central Registry Office in Douglas, or at commissioners’ offices in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown.
For more information on registering a birth or any other life event, you can visit https://www.gov.im/categories/births-deaths-and-marriages/