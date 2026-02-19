Subway is set to open its second store on the Isle of Man later this year, following the chain’s return to the island in Ramsey last September.
The comeback was made possible through a partnership with Mannin Retail, part of the Heron and Brearley Group, which relaunched the brand locally.
Spar Isle of Man has confirmed that a new Subway will open in Douglas during the summer, though the exact location has not yet been revealed.
The company posted on social media: ‘Subway is Coming to Douglas This Summer!
‘We’ve got the subs. We’ve got the summer. Now all we need is… you to guess where we’re setting up shop!
‘Think you know Douglas well enough to crack the mystery?
‘And don’t forget to follow us for tasty updates, sneak peeks, and the official location reveal.
‘Let the guessing games begin!’
Douglas previously had a Subway in the old Shoprite building on Market Street, a site with a long retail history, having housed supermarkets including Liptons, Presto, Safeway, and Shoprite over the past fifty years.
More recently, the building was used by Manx Care as a vaccination centre during the global pandemic Covid-19.
The global sandwich giant, founded in Connecticut in 1965, now boasts nearly 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.
While the Isle of Man might seem like a small dot on that map, for many locals it fills a gap in the quick-bite market.
Its closure in 2023 coincided with the end of Shoprite’s run as an independent supermarket chain, before Tesco’s takeover swept through the island’s retail landscape.