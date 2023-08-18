A 57-year-old motorist who drove without insurance or tax has been fined £810.
Jeanette Arnold also had her licence endorsed with six penalty points for the insurance offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Arnold, who lives at Glen Auldyn, Ramsey, was spoken to by police on April 17, at 9pm.
She was driving a Vauxhall Astra at Garey Ford, Churchtown.
Checks revealed that the car’s tax had expired in October 2022 and there was no insurance.
The vehicle was subsequently seized.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
The advocate said that the Arnold had not recovered the vehicle and did not intend to.
Mr Glover said that Arnold said she had only recently bought the Astra, and that the person who sold it to her had told her they were going to sort out the out of date tax.
However, she accepted it was her responsibility to make sure this had happened.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined Arnold £650 for having no insurance and £160 for the tax offence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.