A coffee shop in the centre of Douglas could be turned into a hot-food takeaway outlet if plans are approved.
The owner of the building in Nelson Street, off Prospect Hill, has submitted a planning application to turn the Adventurer’s Tavern into the food premises. There is no indication of what type of food will be served.
The application will not affect the takeaway business which operates on the upper floors of the building which faces on to Prospect Hill.
The new takeaway business would have operating hours of 11.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday while opening on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 11.30pm.
Isle of Man Today understands the operator of the Adventurer’s Tavern will continue trading and is looking to move elsewhere if the application is approved by planners.