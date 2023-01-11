The offender, whom we have chosen not to name because she is currently under the care of mental health services, will be sentenced on March 7 after a probation report and psychiatric assessment have been completed.
Not guilty pleas had previously been entered on the offender’s behalf when she had been unable to attend court, but on Tuesday the 33-year-old changed those pleas to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Ramsey Cottage Hospital on September 27.
When officers arrived, the offender was said to be shouting and swearing.
She exposed herself and then struck her head on a van and on the ground.
An ambulance was called to take her to Noble’s Hospital but as paramedics dealt with her, she bit one on the forearm and another on the inner wrist.
The court heard that the skin was not broken by either of the bites.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that her client had a number of health difficulties and asked for a probation report and a psychiatric report to be prepared before sentencing.
Ms Alexander said that the offender, who lives in Douglas, was currently under the care of mental health services.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address, co-operate with probation and in the preparation of the psychiatric report, and not to leave the island without court consent.