A woman who bit two paramedics has been handed a suspended sentence.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced the 33-year-old to 20 weeks in custody, suspended for two years, and also made her the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
We previously reported that police were called to Ramsey Cottage Hospital on September 27, 2021.
When officers arrived, the woman, whom we have chosen not to name because she is under the care of mental health services, was said to be shouting and swearing.
She exposed herself and then struck her head on a van and on the ground.
An ambulance was called to take her to Noble’s Hospital but as paramedics dealt with her, she bit one on the forearm and another on the inner wrist.
The court heard that the skin was not broken by either of the bites.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested supervision.
Ms Alexander said: ‘[The defendant] has limited recollection of the incident but has taken a pragmatic view and accepted the evidence of the paramedics.
‘No mental health defence is advanced but we don’t think the prosecution would dispute she was in an extreme amount of stress at the time.’
The advocate went on to say that the assaults had been reckless rather than premeditated.
‘It is clear [the defendant] is a vulnerable woman who has difficulties with mental health,’ said Ms Alexander.
The advocate pointed out that the offences had occurred 18 months ago and that there had been no further offences since.
Ms Alexander also asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of the defendant’s children and said that she was working with mental health services.
In October 2019, the defendant was given a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and being drunk and disorderly.
In May 2019, she was given a suspended sentence for three police assaults.
The defendant appeared in the dock with her mother and was said to have previously not been cooperating with mental health services, but now was.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told the defendant, who lives in Douglas: ‘You should be extremely grateful to Ms Alexander for her advice and assistance, you owe her a lot.
‘Time and time again this court makes it clear that anyone assaulting an emergency services worker can expect a custodial sentence, and there would have to be exceptional circumstances to avoid it.
‘I have noted you have problems with mental health and you struggle to engage with treatment. That needs to change.’
The High Bailiff went on to say that a custodial sentence would only have been a matter of weeks and that she was not satisfied that treatment could continue if the defendant was in custody.
She was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by June 6.