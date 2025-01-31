A 56-year-old woman has been sentenced to 240 hours’ community service and fined £1,100 for five offences.
Gillian Maria Phillips had denied them all but was convicted after summary court trials.
She must also now pay £3,500 in prosecution costs.
Phillips appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, January 28, for sentencing.
She had been found guilty of provoking behaviour on May 11, 2024, and on February 13, 2024.
She was also found guilty of two counts of conduct amounting to harassment between March 20 and April 5, 2024, as well as escaping lawful custody on December 7, 2024.
Ms Braidwood said that she had presided over the trials, with the exception of the escaping lawful custody offence, so she had previously heard all the facts.
In relation to the case she had not heard, prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that, on December 7, police had spoken to Phillips while she was in her car in Port St Mary.
She was instructed to open the door, but shook her head, then put the car into gear and drove off, despite an officer telling her: ‘Do not drive off.’
She was later arrested at her home address, of Bay View Road, but had refused to open her door there for around 20 minutes.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was more than willing to do community service and pay a fine.
Mr Rodgers said that a number of cases against Phillips had been withdrawn, so she should not be held responsible for all the prosecution costs.
He said that six counts of provoking behaviour had ended up being withdrawn, as well as one count of harassment over a longer period.
A probation report mentioned mental health issues, but had concluded there was an unwillingness by Phillips to accept she may benefit from help.
Mr Rodgers went on to say that there had now been no offences since May last year, which showed that his client had taken things on board, and was a positive sign.
Ms Braidwood said that the two provoking behaviour offences were of a similar nature and had involved the presence of devices, and words used by Phillips suggesting that she was recording.
The Deputy High Bailiff said that the harassment had involved unpleasant remarks made about a neighbour’s children.
‘It’s clear you have caused misery to your neighbours by your actions,’ said Ms Braidwood.
Phillips, who lives at Bay View Road in Port St Mary, was sentenced to 180 hours’ community service for the harassment and 60 hours for escaping lawful custody, to run consecutively.
She was fined £500 for the first provoking behaviour offence and £600 for the second.