A 46-year-old woman who grabbed a teenager’s genitals in a nightspot has been handed a suspended sentence.
Leanne Thompson denied sexual assault but was found guilty after a summary court trial.
She was also ordered to pay £1,400 prosecution costs and made the subject of notification requirements for seven years.
The victim was 19 at the time, and Thompson was described as considerably intoxicated.
It was said that the teenager had told her that he was gay, but that she had then deliberately grabbed and squeezed his genitals.
The incident was said to have been brief and over clothing, but had caused distress and alarm to the victim.
Thompson represented herself at the trial, but Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that during the proceedings, she had had no questions to put to the complainant, and no defence, so the victim had been required to give evidence unnecessarily.
Ms Braidwood said that aggravating factors were that the sexual assault had been committed in a public place while the defendant was intoxicated and there had been a 27 year age gap between the two parties.
In court on Tuesday, April 8, Thompson, who lives at Farvane Close in Douglas, was represented by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover said that Thompson accepted that she had no recollection of the incident, but had no previous convictions, so it had been totally out of character.
The advocate said that the defendant felt ashamed and embarrassed and wanted to apologise to the victim.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood sentenced Thompson to 20 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and also issued a two year supervision order.
She will pay the costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.