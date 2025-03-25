Talia Heather Omar Charmer kicked the officer on the hip during a struggle at the accident and emergency department after she had been taken there suffering from a head injury.
The 21-year-old appeared in court recently and was also given a 12 month licensing ban prohibiting her from entering licensed premises and purchasing or being sold alcohol.
She was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the police officer.
We previously reported that Charmer called 999 herself on December 13, at 1.50am, requesting an ambulance.
She was found by paramedics in Castletown, bleeding from the head, so she was taken to Noble’s Hospital.
Police officers were also present at the hospital and Charmer was said to have been aggressive, shouting and swearing, using the ‘F’ word.
She was warned about her behaviour, as other patients were present.
Charmer asked officers: ‘Do you want me to cause a f****** scene?’
Despite warnings, she continued in the same vein and was subsequently arrested and handcuffed.
Charmer then complained that the cuffs were causing her pain and kicked out, connecting with an officer’s hip.
In court, she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour.
The court heard that she has two previous convictions for assaults on police officers, as well as for being drunk and disorderly, and being drunk in public, and was already subject to an 18-month probation order.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision.
Ms Cooil said that her client was suffering difficulties at the time of the offences, and that the kick had not been Charmer wildly flailing her legs out, but rather almost a push out with her foot into the officer.
The advocate said that her client had found it difficult to watch the police body-worn footage of the incident, and had no recollection how she had ended up at the hospital or what had taken place.
Ms Cooil said that the defendant had since found a new peer group and recognised that she was asking the court to put a lot of trust in her, bearing in mind this was her third similar offence.
The advocate went on to say that sending Charmer to prison would mean that she would come out with nowhere to live, and no supervision or support.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put her under a supervision order for two years.
The Deputy High Bailiff told Charmer: ‘I am giving you a last chance here. If you were convicted of any further imprisonable offences, you would almost certainly be serving this sentence as well.’
Charmer, who lives at Castletown Road, in Port Erin, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.