Woman who punched 14-year-old after luring her to meet her on social media is sentenced
A woman who lured a 14-year-old girl to meet her using social media, then assaulted her, has been put on probation for two years.
Deniz Maria Yenituran, who was 18 at the time, punched the girl twice in the face after meeting her near the National Sports Centre in the early hours.
Yenituran, now aged 20, is the older sister of a girl with whom the 14-year-old goes to school and claimed that the attack was prompted by bullying.
After pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), Yenituran was also ordered to pay her victim £250 compensation.
We previously reported that, on July 6, 2021, Yenituran contacted the girl on Snapchat using a false name of ‘Poison Melody’.
Yenituran claimed that the girl had been bullying her younger sister at school.
They exchanged messages with the girl telling Yenituran: ‘Get over yourself. You’re messaging the wrong person.’
Yenituran sent messages saying: ‘Show me how hard you are. I’m too old to be fighting a 14-year-old anyway but I really need you to meet me.’
They arranged to meet in the early hours on July 7 on a pathway near to the NSC.
However, when the victim arrived, Yenituran and another woman emerged from bushes and attacked her.
Yenituran, who lives at Malvern Road in Douglas, was said to have punched the 14-year-old twice while the other person was said to have bitten her.
The victim said as they walked away, the other girl said ‘is she dead?’ and Yenituran replied: ‘I don’t really care.’
She suffered multiple bruises on her forehead and eyes, a swollen and tender nose, and a cut lip.
The girl was first thought to have suffered a suspected broken nose but prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that no medical evidence had been forthcoming regarding this.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes asked why the case had taken so long to come to court but Mr Kane said that no information had been provided regarding this.
When interviewed by police, Yenituran said her sister had been beaten up by seven girls and was bullied at school.
She then claimed she had been in bed at the time of the attack.
Advocate Stephen Wood represented Yenituran and entered a basis of plea saying that she was surprised that the victim turned up for the meet, and that the victim had pulled her friend’s hair before she had punched her.
She also said that she was unaware of the biting incident.
The court heard that Yenituran was sentenced to community service for two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of being drunk and disorderly in September 2021.
Those offences had occurred after the assault on the 14-year-old.
Mr Wood said that it was unfortunate that his client had not been sentenced earlier for the ABH, as he said she may have received assistance and not gone on to commit the police assaults.
‘Ms Yenituran was going through a difficult period. She has changed her peer group,’ said the advocate.
‘What she is doing with her time has changed considerably.’
Of the ABH, Mr Wood said: ‘She believed her sister was bullied at school. My client should have left it to others to deal with. She shouldn’t have taken the law into her own hands.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that Yenituran would benefit from support from probation services.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Yenituran: ‘It was a planned and pre-meditated assault and you were aware the complainant was just 14.
‘It was made worse by the fact that you went with another person in the early hours.’
Yenituran was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week deducted from benefits.