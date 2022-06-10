Woman who punched a former friend ends up with a criminal conviction

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A woman who punched a former friend has been fined £300 for common assault.

Caroline Diane Kelly had previously denied the assault but on Thursday changed her plea to guilty.

She had previously pleaded guilty to a property damage offence.

Magistrates also banned the 35-year-old from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for six months, and ordered her to pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that on February 26, the victim received messages from Kelly saying: ‘I’m coming to your door. See how hard you are now you little b*tch.’

Kelly subsequently arrived at the woman’s house and witnesses reported that she was kicking the door, shouting and swearing. The woman’s partner answered the door and said that she was not in.

He then forced the door closed to stop Kelly getting in.

The woman then returned to her house via the back door.

She spoke to Kelly who then punched her in the face near to her eye, and grabbed her by the hair.

The pair were separated and police arrived to arrest Kelly.

She was said to have caused £197.48 worth of damage to the front door, which belongs to Douglas Council.

During an interview, Kelly told police she had been drinking in the Heron pub and when she left, was approached by one of the victim’s children who had insulted her.

A probation report said that Kelly, who lives at Urley Path, Anagh Coar, had admitted she had been drinking at the time of the offence and had also been taking prescription medication.

She said she was not able to recall all the events but was horrified and deeply ashamed of her actions.

The report said that she had mental health issues.

Defence advocate Matthew Wilshaw asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, although the assault plea had not been at the first opportunity.

Mr Wilshaw said: ‘We have heard the trigger was being called names by the woman’s child, but it was the culmination of long ongoing issues between them.

‘These comments have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

‘But Ms Kelly is truly remorseful. She accepts she shouldn’t have sent messages. The injuries appear minor, a black eye, no more than that.

‘There was a struggle and Ms Kelly has been on the receiving end of force as well, but we have to accept she was the aggressor.’

Mr Wilshaw asked if Kelly could be spared a ban on entering licensed premises as she said her daughter would be celebrating her 18th birthday soon, but magistrates refused this.

Magistrates also ordered Kelly to pay £197.48 compensation to Douglas Council for the damaged door plus £250 prosecution costs.