A drug dealer has been jailed for three years and 11 months for being concerned in the supply of class A and B substances.
William Henry Giddins pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis on May 5, 2022, and cocaine between June 1 and June 26, 2022.
Giddins was concerned in the supply of 28g worth of cocaine, with a street value of £2,800.
He was also concerned with the supply of 363-484g of cannabis, with a street value of £7,380-£9680.
Prosecutor James Robinson told the court that on June 26, police officers noticed an exchange of a small blue bag between Giddins and another person.
When searched, Giddins informed the police that he had drugs in his pocket and that he ‘was giving his mate a bit of cocaine’.
At first, the 21-year-old admitted taking drugs but denied selling them.
However, after his bank statements were questioned, he told officers that he had been dealing cocaine for several weeks and cannabis for several months.
When police tested the white substance found on Giddins’ person, it was found to be cocaine cut with benzocaine.
There is no evidence to show that Giddins was ‘bashing’ the cocaine and benzocaine himself.
Upon searching his room, police found a rucksack under his desk which contained snap bags and digital scales.
Mr Robinson told the court that Giddins was a ‘low-level dealer’ who ‘hadn’t profited significantly’ from his dealings.
He added that Giddins, of Campion Crescent, Peel, co-operated with police investigation and gave police all the information they requested, including the totals.
He was subsequently released on bail pending court proceedings.
On February 12, 2023, he was then found to be in possession of ‘personal amounts’ of cannabis and cocaine, which breached his bail conditions.
Mr Robinson said: ‘Yes, he was on court bail. Yes, he did have drugs, but it was a small amount for personal use.’
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘You honour, you have before you a young man who has adopted a drug-taking lifestyle.
‘This is simply a young man reaching out for comfort in the wrong places, knowing what he’s looking at.’
Mr Clegg said: ‘I ask you not to treat him as a hardened criminal but as a young man who was dipping his toe into this dangerous world.’
Deemster Graeme Cook said: ‘There is good evidence of remorse. Life is going to be presumably more difficult for him from now on.
‘Foolishness? Bravado? I don’t know. Stupidity is what I call it.
‘This must have been a shock to your family and you should take that with you.’