A 17-year-old from who slapped a woman in the street on New Year’s Day has been put on probation for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol outside 1886 bar on January 1, in the early hours, when they heard a disturbance in Duke Street.
They found the victim, who was said to be hysterical, near to Pat-A-Cake bakery.
She said that Crellin, who lives at Alder Road, Pulrose, had slapped her without provocation and ran off.
Mr Swain said that, fortunately, there had been no lasting injuries.
Crellin was located at Villiers Square and arrested.
During an interview at police headquarters, the teenager admitted slapping the victim, saying that there had been issues between the pair in the past.
A probation report said that this was Crellin’s first conviction and that she had had a number of challenges in her life, suffering from mental health issues.
The report said that she presented as younger than her 17 years and was vulnerable.
Crellin told probation that she was intoxicated at the time of the offence and knew the victim from school.
The report recommended a short period of supervision.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that Crellin disputed that she had run off after the incident, and said she had only walked away.
Mr Wood said that there had been some previous telecommunications between the two parties, before the incident, which Crellin said had involved threats.
Magistrates chair Ken Faragher told the teenager: ‘No offence, but I hope not to see you again in this court.’
No order for prosecution costs or compensation was made.