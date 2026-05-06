A 70-year-old man who stole goods while working at the Farmers Combine in Ramsey has been put on probation for a year.
John James Cottier initially denied 20 counts of theft but then pleaded guilty to 10 counts at the pre-trial review stage, while the other 10 were dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.
He must also pay compensation of £590.70, the value of the items stolen, plus £300 prosecution costs.
The offences were committed over a three-month period.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Cottier that, although it was low-level offending, it had been a breach of trust.
‘You had been working there for 10 years. It seems to me you’d been there so long, you were acting as if you owned the place, taking things for yourself and allowing friends to take things without paying for them.’
‘It seems you were operating as if it was your business and you weren’t an employee.’
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client had reached the age of 70 with no offending.
‘It’s very difficult to understand why we find these types of individuals before the court,’ said the advocate.
Ms Myerscough said that a probation report had assessed Cottier as no risk of harm to others and asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report, which suggested supervision.
The advocate said that Cottier had a complex home life which she would not go into, but he could not explain his behaviour.
Ms Myerscough said that a custodial sentence would impact the defendant’s wife, and that the offences had now been more than a year ago.
Cottier, of Ballatessan Meadow, Peel, will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £75 per month.