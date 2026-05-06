Video footage shared with Isle of Man Today appears to show large flames spreading through gorse near the course, with thick smoke visible across the area.
Peel Golf Club confirmed on social media that the course had been closed following the fire near the 10th hole.
In a statement, the club said: ‘IMPORTANT - COURSE CLOSED. Due to a fire at the 10th hole the course is currently CLOSED and the fire brigade is in attendance.
‘We will further update you when the fire has been put out and we get the all clear to reopen the course.
‘We will then update you if we can run Club Night. Thanks.’
It is not currently known how the fire started.
Fire crews remain at the scene.