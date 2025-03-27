A woman who lost her hair after contracting coronavirus has turned her experience into a lifeline for others struggling with hair loss.
Megan Coulthurst, 40, first began noticing strange symptoms after falling ill with Covid-19 in 2022.
Alongside the usual flu-like effects, she experienced a burning sensation on her scalp and down the back of her neck - a reaction that gradually worsened.
The pain became so severe that Megan was forced to give up her work as a dog groomer, as dog hair added to the irritation.
But worse was yet to come - she soon began to lose her hair.
‘I went to the doctors several times, but I wasn’t really getting any answers,’ Megan said. ‘There were lots of tests, but nothing was conclusive.’
With little explanation for her hair loss and few treatment options, Megan started exploring wigs to help her cope.
What began as a practical necessity soon sparked something more. Determined to make the best of a difficult situation, she decided to shave off the remainder of her hair - and in doing so, raised nearly £600 for the Alopecia UK charity.
‘At that point, I just thought, I can't let this take over my life,’ she said.
Inspired by the experience, Megan began advocating for Alopecia UK, sharing videos online about her own journey.
She wanted to support others going through similar challenges and to raise awareness of the emotional toll of hair loss.
Soon after, Megan was approached by a wig company that asked if she would review wigs for them.
Although hesitant at first, she accepted the offer and found a new passion.
‘I had only been wearing wigs for about two months when they approached me,’ Megan said. ‘I was just posting on Instagram about my experience and how I thought Covid had caused my hair loss.’
Over the next two years, Megan threw herself into learning about wigs, testing different styles and materials.
Through trial and error, she found that human hair wigs were more sustainable and offered a more natural look compared to synthetic ones.
‘I wasted so much money in the beginning because I just didn’t know what I was buying,’ she said. ‘I don’t want other women to go through the same.’
Wanting to take her support for others further, Megan launched Embrace Wigs in November 2024.
Based at the Roundhouse, the business offers a range of wigs and provides both in-person and online consultations to help women find the right fit.
‘It just gives you back your confidence,’ she said. ‘Once you lose your confidence, it’s so much harder to get it back. I want to help people find the right solution quicker.’
‘I'm just trying to make something positive out of what happened to me,’ she said.