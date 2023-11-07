Kate Brunner KC has rejected claims made by journalist Paul Moulton that she told him her review could collapse.
Mr Moulton made the claims in a video published yesterday on his Isle of Man TV YouTube channel and released several documents including emails between himself and Ms Brunner.
In her statement, Ms Brunner does admit that the actions of 'Mr Moulton and by government led to a number of people expressing concerns about participating in the review’.
She added: ‘Where there are risks to the review process I raise those with the relevant people. I communicated with Government, as I explained in press releases in July. I also communicated with Mr Moulton on July 23.
'When I explained the situation to Mr Moulton he agreed that it was in the public interest that witnesses were not discouraged from participating in the review, and was content to pause his reporting about the early pandemic, but wanted there to be a public statement to explain why he was pausing that reporting.
‘Following that conversation I drafted a press release which is attached and which reflects our conversation.
'After further communication from Mr Moulton’s advisor and Mr Moulton I removed reference to Mr Moulton in the subsequent press release issued on July 29, 2023.
'My message remained the same: a request to all to be mindful of the fact that I am conducting an independent review about a very sensitive period in IOM recent history.
For the sake of clarity, when I spoke to Mr Moulton I did not suggest the Review was in danger of collapsing, nor have I ever done so.
'Neither did I seek to prevent Mr Moulton from pursuing his Freedom of Information requests to the Isle of Man Government.
'That is a matter for Mr Moulton and the government, and in conversation with Mr Moulton as well as a previous press release I have made my position on that issue clear.'
Ms Brunner also again restated that her review of the way the Government handled the pandemic is a ‘rigorous and independent investigation’ and thanked those who have engaged with the review.
She ended: ‘I look forward to delivering my report to Tynwald and the Manx public in due course.’