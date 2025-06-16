Fire crews in hazmat suits had to deal with a chemical incident in Castletown.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called to an industrial area of the town at 9.30am on Monday after a chemical odour ‘caused harm’ to the owner of a shipping container.
Two fire engines from Castletown Station attended along with an Incident Support Unit and a Hazchem Tactical Advisor.
Firefighters discovered a chemical toilet cleaner had mixed with another substance which triggered toxic fumes.
A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘At approximately 9.30am on Monday, Castletown crews were dispatched to investigate reports of a chemical odour in a shipping storage container that had caused harm to the occupant.
‘Various hazards were stored within the container and a team wearing breathing apparatus and gas tight suits were deployed to identify the source of the fumes.
‘Crews discovered a chemical toilet cleaning product had mixed with another substance causing a chemical reaction and toxic fumes.
‘The team separated the products and were then assisted by a further breathing apparatus team for decontamination.
‘Once the Fire Service were happy that there was no longer a risk present, the incident was brought to a conclusion.’
It is unclear what harm was caused to the owner of the shipping container and whether he needed any medical treatment.
