Douglas City Council and the Isle of Man Constabulary have issued a joint safety reminder urging cyclists to dismount and walk their bikes through the city centre’s pedestrianised shopping areas after a rise in complaints about reckless cycling.
Members of the public have reported dangerous riding in Strand Street, Castle Street and Duke Street.
Under local byelaws, cycling in the main shopping areas is not permitted and could lead to fines of up to £2,500.
Douglas City Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘As an authority, we actively support cycling and have long championed initiatives to encourage active travel across Douglas.
‘It’s great for our health, wellbeing and the environment.
‘We’ve published our own Active Travel Strategy and Action Plan and invested in secure bicycle lockers at Shaw’s Brow car park.
‘However, we must also prioritise the safety of everyone using the city centre.
‘Pedestrian zones are for people on foot and cycling through them – particularly at speed – poses a real risk to public safety.
‘We’re simply asking cyclists to be considerate and dismount in these areas.’
Police Inspector Michael Taylor echoed the appeal, stressing the potential risk to more vulnerable pedestrians.
‘We share the Council’s support for safe and sustainable travel, including cycling.
‘However, we have been made aware of incidents of inconsiderate cycling in the main shopping areas.
‘Cycling through the shopping areas may cause a danger to members of the public, especially those who are less mobile or visually impaired.
‘We want to encourage people into the shopping areas and it is important they feel safe, therefore cyclists should walk their bikes through all pedestrian zones in the city centre.’
The council and police also reminded residents and visitors that there are many alternative routes and dedicated cycling paths throughout the capital where cycling is both permitted and encouraged.
They said these routes provide safer options for riders while preserving the pedestrian-only nature of the central shopping streets.