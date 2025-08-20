The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has provided another update in regards to technical issues onboard the Ben-My-Chree.
The backup vessel is only in service today because the company’s flagship Manxman developed a fault during an overnight crossing from Heysham.
Smoke was detected in a machinery space on board the Manxman in the early hours on Tuesday, safety procedures were followed and the vessel was escorted into Douglas for checks.
However the Ben-my-Chree, which had been due to depart Douglas at 08:30, was first rescheduled to 09:45am.
It now won’t depart Douglas until after 12.30pm.
Passengers on board told Isle of Man Today the ferry was experiencing technical problems.
One passenger said: ‘We are on it now. It has an issue but we don't know what.
‘The Captain has updated passengers that repair work is progressing but couldn't give a departure time. Free tea and coffee has been offered.’
In an update to passengers, the Steam Packet Company say it’s dealing with ‘ongoing repairs to essential firefighting equipment’.
A spokesperson said: ‘Fire drencher pipework on the vehicle deck was damaged during freight loading operations at Heysham Port overnight.
‘A temporary dispensation was received in order to enable the sailing to depart.
‘Permanent repairs in Douglas have taken longer than anticipated, leading to further effects on the day’s sailing schedule.
‘As the equipment is safety critical the repairs must be carried out to enable Ben-my-Chree to sail.
‘Passengers on board Ben-my-Chree are being offered complimentary refreshments and are being regularly updated by the Master about the progress of repairs.
‘The Company would like to apologise to all passengers and customers affected by the current disruptions and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.
‘Passengers can find out more about their rights in the event of disruptions and delays on the website here: https://www.steam-packet.com/delays-and-disruptions-advice
‘A further update on sailing schedules and Manxman repair timelines will follow.’