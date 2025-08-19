Manx Utilities is hoping to install an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging bay at the Isle of Man Airport.
Under the proposals, the area currently used for commercial hire car parking at Ronaldsway will be turned into EV points.
The facility will largely powered by solar panels placed on the roof of the new structure.
In a planning application submitted this week, Manx Utilities says: ‘The facility will be used for commercial, public, fleet and workplace charging.
‘If permitted, the facility will have a solar canopy erected above the parking bays to help power the EV charging units. It will create six additional charging and parking bays on site for public use.’
Manx Utilities believes there is a lack of charging points on the island and this will help address the issue.
The application says: ‘Currently (as of May 2025) the Isle of Man has four rapid charge points and 1,576 registered electric vehicles.
‘This indicates that rapid charging in strategic locations (such as the airport) is urgently required to provide a convenient and flexible charging solution.
‘This provides options for businesses, commuters, airport patrons and staff. Such rapid charging hubs are commonplace in the UK and would be a huge step forward for the island and the electrification of transport.
‘It would encourage hire car companies and taxis to transition to EV, it would remove range anxiety for logistic companies and commuters, while reinforcing the island’s commitment to provide the critical infrastructure required to reach Net Zero.’
Manx Utilities says the proposals would help contribute to the push to become more environmentally-friendly.
The application says: ‘Annual carbon savings of up to 3,000 tonnes of CO2 could be provided by the site.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee at a later date.