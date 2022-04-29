Craft fair to take place in village

A craft market will take place in Glen Maye at the weekend.

It will take place on Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the village’s chapel and community centre.

Homemade produce and handicrafts by local artists will be for sale.

Crafts, gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork will be available.

Admission is free.

A light lunch, bacon baps, tea, coffee and cake will be available.

