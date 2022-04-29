Craft fair to take place in village

By Isle of Man Today reporter  
Thursday 5th May 2022 4:47 am
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A craft market will take place in Glen Maye at the weekend.

It will take place on Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the village’s chapel and community centre.

Homemade produce and handicrafts by local artists will be for sale.

Crafts, gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork will be available.

Admission is free.

A light lunch, bacon baps, tea, coffee and cake will be available.

Our newspapers and Isle of Man Today give publicity for community events for free.

Email [email protected] to publicise yours.

Don’t forget to include a phone number.

More About:

Glen Maye
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0