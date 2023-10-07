A crash in challenging weather conditions shut an island road earlier today.
The incident happened on the Mountain Road this afternoon.
The road was closed near Hailwoods Rise while emergency services worked at the scene.
In a statement online at around 2pm, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: 'Police are currently dealing with an RTC on the Mountain Road, near to Hailwoods Rise.
'The road is now closed between the Bungalow and Brandywell.
A number of motorists reported challenging driving conditions along Mountain Road this afternoon as thick 'pea soup' fog blanketed parts of the route.
The police later confirmed that the road had reopened.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident or how long the road was closed for.