History has been made as five volunteers successfully completed what is thought to be the first training course held on the island to become hyperbaric chamber operators.
The course was delivered by Dave Alcock from the Emergency Service Training Centre, who travelled to the Island specially for the occasion.
It was an intensive five-day programme combining classroom learning with hands-on experience.
The course was delivered at minimal cost to HBOT IOM (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man), the charity responsible for the newly installed chamber on Peel Road in Douglas.
Mr Alcock, a long-term supporter of the charity and its honorary technical consultant, praised the facility.
He said: ‘This chamber the island has is the Rolls-Royce of hyperbaric chambers and at this time the best in the British Isles. The island should be very proud of what has been achieved.’
Participants studied key subjects including physiology, physics and the safe operation of the advanced Haux Starmed 2200 hyperbaric chamber.
All five trainees successfully reached the required level of competence, marking a milestone for the island’s developing hyperbaric services.
Trainees praised the opportunity to work directly with their own equipment, noting that training within the facility significantly enhanced their learning experience.
They also highlighted the quality of instruction, describing the course as both rewarding and highly enjoyable.
The newly qualified operators will form a vital part of the team required to run the chamber when it officially opens later this year.
However, HBOT IOM is continuing to seek additional volunteers.
Opportunities are available for those interested in training as chamber operators or dive medic technicians, particularly individuals with backgrounds in diving, emergency services or healthcare.
The charity is also appealing for support with general tasks and fundraising activities as it works to bring the new medical service fully into operation.