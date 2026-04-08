Disorderly behaviour at Bar Logo has cost a 64-year-old man a fine of £600.
William Patrick Foster, of Queen’s Pier Road, Ramsey, appeared before magistrates recently, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to the Ramsey bar on January 23, after a report that Foster had punched someone.
Officers arrived and found him sitting on the ground outside.
He was described as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had suffered health and personal problems, and that the offence was out of character.
Foster will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.