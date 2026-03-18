Online registrations are now open for May 3’s Harbour 2 Harbour Walk.
Organised by charity SPort Erin the fundraising event has historically seen more than 500 people walk the route, which this year commences in Port Erin and follows a route along the coast to Port St Mary, before finishing in Castletown Square.
Dave Parkes, trustee of SPort Erin, commented: ‘We’re proud to continue our mission to provide recreational facilities for the island’s southern community, particularly for the younger generation.
‘The funds raised this year will allow for further investment in the equipment used in SPort Erin youth coaching sessions.
‘We wish all the walkers taking part a great day and hope to see this annual event continue to grow and thrive for many years to come. Whether you are training for the Parish Walk or simply fancy a social walk with friends, get signed up.’
Douglas-based investment management and fund administration firm FIM Capital will once again sponsor the event as it has done since 2023.
The company’s chief operating officer Sara Collister commented: ‘We’re delighted to again support the walk and continue our association not only with SPort Erin but also the Southern Nomads, where we have a number of links within the business.
‘There’ll be a number of FIM employees taking part, so we look forward to seeing as many of you on the start line as possible.’
Dave added: ‘It is wonderful to be supported by FIM Capital for the Harbour 2 Harbour Walk.
‘The association with such a well-known and successful island business allows us to further elevate the profile and recognition of this event as a key fixture in the local calendar, and we appreciate the involvement of the FIM Capital team in helping to support both this and other events over the years.’