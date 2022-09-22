Creers’ tups off to Royal Welsh sales
Subscribe newsletter
A fine group of tups from the Isle of Man has travelled to the Royal Welsh showground at Builth Wells for the National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales and Border Ram Sale, which took place yesterday.
Paula and Danny Creer, from Ballaglonney and Cooilingel Farms in Crosby, were the subject of a feature in the Farmers Guardian which told how they have been taking their tups to the sales for 30 years.
The Creers, who also held their own annual farm sale in August, are known for producing fine, grass-reared stock. They won the Supreme Championship at this year’s Royal Manx Show with their ram, Corras Dundee.
The sale, in which 3,700 have been entered, was due to take place on September 19 but the death of the Queen, who was patron of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, meant that organisers felt it should be postponed by a week.
With the current financial pressures in farming it will be interesting to see how prices at the sales hold up this year, though some of the measures announced in the mini budget (see News in Brief) may inspire a bit more confidence in prospective purchasers.
We spoke to Aalish Creer and she told us that the tups had travelled well. Food and Farming will bring you a report of the sale next week.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |