Fire crews were called to two separate incidents overnight, including a blaze in a Castletown field and a road traffic collision in Baldrine.
At 1.15am today (Monday, August 25), appliances from Castletown, Rushen and Douglas attended a fire involving multiple hay bales and grass in a field near Poulsom Park, Castletown.
Because of the remote location, the officer in charge of the Castletown crew requested an off-road appliance from Rushen and a water bowser from Douglas to support the operation.
The fire was brought under control after around three hours. The cause is believed to be malicious.
Later on, at 3.57am, crews from Laxey were called to a crash in Baldrine. On arrival, firefighters found that all those involved were already out of the vehicle. The crew made the vehicle safe for recovery and left the scene shortly afterwards.
Station officer Quirk confirmed details of both incidents.