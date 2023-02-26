The Isle of Man's men's cricket team set an unwanted new world record during their 5-0 series defeat at the hands of a talented Spain side over the weekend.
In the sixth and final game of their tour to the La Manga resort on Sunday, the Manx recorded a record low total in men's T20 international cricket after being bowled out by Spain for only 10 runs inside nine overs.
Crosby's Joe Burrows top scored with four, but he was one of only four batsmen to make any runs.
Spain's Awais Ahmed sealed the defeat by hitting two sixes to reach the required total with 118 balls of their reply remaining.
The previous lowest men's international T20 score was set by Turkey against Czech Republic in 2019, when they scrambled to 21.
It was a tough weekend for Greig Wright's 14-man squad against a side ranked 36 in the world, three above the islanders.
On Friday, the Manx lost by 81 runs before their second match of the day was abandoned because of the weather before the islanders could bat.
On Saturday, Spain won by eight and six wickets respectively, while in Sunday's earlier game the hosts won by seven wickets. The Manx made 132 runs for the loss of eight wickets from their 20 overs with newcomer Christian Webster top scoring with 41. Spain reached their target with 45 balls remaining.
Joe Burrows was the islanders' leading wicket taker over the course of the series with six, while Dollin Jansen and Adam McAuley were top scorers with 77 and 89 runs respectively.