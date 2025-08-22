Her attacker walked free from court after receiving a suspended sentence, with the Deemster telling Courtney Regan: ‘I’m giving you a chance to prove you can keep out of trouble.’
Regan, 25 of Snaefell Road, Willaston, had denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was found guilty in June following a jury trial.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard the attack took place the evening of April 7 last year at a flat where Regan and another woman - subsequently acquitted of actual bodily harm - had been drinking and taking cocaine.
Acting Deemster Richard Pratt KC said the mood had appeared friendly at first but degenerated into violence - and the unprovoked attack had left the victim with a number of ‘unpleasant and painful injuries’.
Regan’s victim was grabbed by her hair and then punched to the face with a lot of force before being kicked and stamped on.
In an impact statement, the woman said: ‘I was the victim of a violent assault. She attacked me unprovoked.’
She said she had been left with multiple cuts and abrasions all over her body, a large amount of her hair had been pulled out and she’d had a suspected broken nose which required her to attend A&E.
She had found it difficult sleep, often felt unsafe, and for a long time had refused to travel to Douglas for fear of seeing her attacker in public.
Defence advocate Paul Glover described his client as ‘complicated character’ who had led a ‘chaotic lifestyle’. He said immediate custody would do more harm than good.
Deemster Pratt sentenced Regan - who appeared in the dock with a black eye - to 12 months’ custody, suspended for 18 months, and made her subject to an 18-month supervision order.