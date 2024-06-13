A memorial bench on Douglas Head has been vandalised this week, with police investigating the matter.
It’s believed to have happened on Wednesday, June 12 between 8am and 7pm.
The damage includes broken wooden slats and armrests, and the dedication plaque has been prized off and is missing.
Police say they’ve conducted a search of the nearby area in case the plaque was discarded or thrown away but have not located it.
Now, the force are urging anyone who finds the plaque to contact them immediately and to limit handling it, as it may hold forensic evidence crucial to identifying a suspect.
Family members of the individual honoured by the memorial bench have taken to social media to seek assistance in identifying who vandalised it, describing the act as ‘disgusting’.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police headquarters at 631212 quoting investigation number 97/4094/24.