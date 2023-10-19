A Crogga update and electric vehicle fires on the Steam Packet vessels are on the agenda for Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting.
Douglas Central MHK, Chris Thomas, wants to know from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, what meetings and other communication politicians have had with Crogga Limited about its Seaward Innovate Production Licence with the Department of Infrastructure.
He also wants to know what was discussed and concluded and what advice has been provided to politicians in respect of meeting and communication.
He will also be asking the Minister for the Cabinet Office on the matter.
In July this year, the company seeking to drill for hydrocarbons off the east coast of the island, handed back money to investors saying that the project had stalled.
The licence that Crogga currently holds requires a 3D seismic survey before exploratory drilling can take place, but the company is requesting a variation to the licence and had been waiting for a decision to be made by the Department of Infrastructure.
Jason Moorhouse, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK wants to know how an electric vehicle fire would be dealt with on each of the three Steam Packet vessels.
He also wants to know on how many occasions a crossing allocated to the Manxman has been carried out by the Ben-my-Chree.
The sitting is set to commence at 10am on Tuesday.
Legislative Council will be meeting in the afternoon and looking at the Vaping Products Bill 2023.