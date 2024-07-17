Organisers of Marown’s community day have declared this year's event a tremendous success, celebrating the annual tradition with a variety of engaging activities.
On Sunday, large crowds gathered on the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby to enjoy tombola games, children's sports, bouncy castles and arts and crafts.
The vibrant atmosphere was palpable as families and friends took part in the festivities. The event raised an impressive £3,751, which will be directed towards essential funds for the independent charity responsible for maintaining and administering all facilities on Old Church Road.
Unlike any other on the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are uniquely independent, managed solely by a dedicated committee of volunteers with the support of local sports clubs.
These facilities are not owned by the government or local authority, relying instead on community support to survive.
A highlight of this year’s celebration was the Art and Produce Show, which featured a community cake-making class with Manx Bonnag. Additionally, the floral theme centred around the Olympics added a unique and colourful touch to the event
Volunteers expressed their gratitude to everyone that attended or contributed to the success of the day.
‘We thank you for coming from far and wide to support our day and help maintain the facilities on Old Church Road.
‘We would be unable to survive without you. Until next year!’
For more information about the Marown Memorial Playing Fields charity and the work they do, visit its Facebook page.