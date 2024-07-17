Organisers of Marown’s community day have declared this year's event a tremendous success, celebrating the annual tradition with a variety of engaging activities.

On Sunday, large crowds gathered on the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby to enjoy tombola games, children's sports, bouncy castles and arts and crafts.

The vibrant atmosphere was palpable as families and friends took part in the festivities. The event raised an impressive £3,751, which will be directed towards essential funds for the independent charity responsible for maintaining and administering all facilities on Old Church Road.

Unlike any other on the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are uniquely independent, managed solely by a dedicated committee of volunteers with the support of local sports clubs.

These facilities are not owned by the government or local authority, relying instead on community support to survive.

A highlight of this year’s celebration was the Art and Produce Show, which featured a community cake-making class with Manx Bonnag. Additionally, the floral theme centred around the Olympics added a unique and colourful touch to the event

Volunteers expressed their gratitude to everyone that attended or contributed to the success of the day.

‘We thank you for coming from far and wide to support our day and help maintain the facilities on Old Church Road.

‘We would be unable to survive without you. Until next year!’

For more information about the Marown Memorial Playing Fields charity and the work they do, visit its Facebook page.

Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson and Ruth Kelly helped run the refreshments stall
Charles Fargher, Captain of the Parish of Marown, and Christian Eaton played a crucial role in ensuring the event's success behind the scenes
The floral competition had some excellent entries
Members of 1st Marown Scouts Group worked hard on their sweet stall
Marown AFC members Jon Kenyon, Rhys Westwell and Ricky Prizevs ran the coconut shy stall
Crosby Silver Band kept the crowds entertained
Juan Brain and Dave Brew served the crowds with BBQ food
The tug of war is always popular amongst the children
Dot Tilbury was at her usual best on the mic
It was a good turn out at the Memorial Playing Fields
The prestigious trophies on offer, pictured with helper Tracy Willoughby
