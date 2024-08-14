Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man is seeking to appoint two new directors to its board to help support the charity moving forward.
The group provides bereavement support, advice and information to children, young people and adults.
Ideally the two new directors will have an understanding of the responsibilities and legal duties of acting as a director and can bring good business acumen and experience to help with the finance, marketing and further development of the charity’s objectives.
The roles are voluntary and may suit individuals who wish to contribute their services and experience to the charitable sector.
The board meet every two months with additional ad-hoc meetings should circumstances require.
Cruse is are also seeking to appoint a treasurer which could be a standalone role but equally a board member position with responsibility for the specific management and oversight of all finance related matters. An accountancy qualification would be an advantage as well as experience with corporate online banking.
If you are interested, please call Cruse’s chief executive officer Mary Doyle on 287200 or email [email protected]