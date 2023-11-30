Speaking of the tender process, he said: ‘Whilst the expressions of interest process did receive local company interest, in the final invitation to tender process, no Manx companies submitted bids. ‘The Department received two formal bids – both from UK based companies. The contract was awarded as per the pre-defined evaluation criteria which included operational facilities, team structure, previous experience, design and product sourcing, development and manufacture, logistics including warehousing, fulfilment and shipping, e-commerce experience, customer services, sales and distribution plan, sales reporting, PR and marketing and local economy contribution.’