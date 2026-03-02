A 10-hour weather warning for frost and ice has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office.
The yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – is in place from 11pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.
The drier and more settled weather is resulting in clearer skies and temperatures will drop to just above freezing.
Forecaster Neil Young said: ‘Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop to 1C or 2C in places sheltered from the light northwest wind. This is cold enough to allow a slight hoar (white) frost to develop in prone locations.’
Despite the latest weather warning, the rest of this week will be a lot more settled for more sunshine and dry weather compared to the wind, rain and fog that plagued the island last week.
Tuesday will be bright with sunny spells with temperatures reaching highs of 10C and it will be a similar story on Wednesday although it will cloud over later.
Thursday will be more unsettled with rain at times but the dry and sunny weather will return on Friday.